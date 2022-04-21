Collins Hill has promoted Dacula grad Katie McAdams to head girls soccer coach, the high school announced Thursday.
McAdams replaces Mike Burrell, who filled the position on an interim basis in 2022 after the retirement of longtime coach Jeff Tinklepaugh. Burrell led the Eagles to the state playoffs.
“I’m very excited to work with the girls varsity team next year,” McAdams said. “Being a head coach of a girls high school team has been what I’ve wanted to do since I was in high school. I see tremendous talent in the program and I can’t wait to see what the girls will do next season.”
McAdams, whose first teaching job was at Collins Hill for the 2020-21 school year, was an assistant coach for the boys junior varsity and varsity programs this season. Like McAdams, Collins Hill boys head coach Jamie Gleeson is a former Dacula player.
McAdams played club soccer for Atlanta Fire United and United Futbol Academy in her youth days, and started on the varsity team all four high school seasons at Dacula. The all-region and all-county player signed with Truett-McConnell University, starting as a freshman before tearing the ACL in her knee. A second knee injury ended her college playing career and she transferred to the University of Georgia, where she earned her degree in mathematics.
“Katie has been with us here at Collins Hill since 2020 and has served as the boys varsity assistant coach since joining us,” Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham said. “Katie has played soccer and has been involved with soccer since she was 4 years old. She brings a wealth of knowledge of the game, as well as a contagious enthusiasm I know our girls are going to thrive from. Katie is an outstanding teacher and leader in our building, and I know she is going to do great things with our girls program, continuing the legacy built by Coach Tinklepaugh and Coach Burrell.
“Coach Burrell did a great job this year stepping in as interim for us when we needed him to. He carried our girls to the state playoffs and has always been a dedicated member of our staff. We appreciate all that he has done and continues to do for the program.”
