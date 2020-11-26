Alpharetta Raiders (5-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Kervin
Record: 3-5
Last week: Lost to Etowah 12-6
Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Lenny Gregory
Record: 8-2
Last week: Had a bye
Collins Hill’s last football game was an important win over Mill Creek on Nov. 13 that clinched its first region championship since 2013. It was the first major goal on a checklist that includes a state title. The pursuit of the latter goal begins Friday with a Class AAAAAAA first-round game against Alpharetta.
The Eagles were off last Friday, allowing time for rest and postseason preparation. They studied a familiar opponent in Alpharetta — the two teams played back on Oct. 2. Collins Hill won that meeting 30-22, but didn’t feel good about how the game at Alpharetta played out.
The Raiders trailed 17-14 at halftime and scored early in the fourth quarter to get within 30-22, but couldn’t get any closer. Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn completed 26 of 41 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns against Alpharetta, and also rushed five times for 45 yards. Travis Hunter had 14 catches for 160 yards and four TDs in the teams’ first meeting.
Horn and Hunter are coming off another huge game, teaming up for three TDs in the win over Mill Creek. Horn threw for 340 yards and Hunter had 15 catches for 209 yards.
A victory Friday earns Collins Hill another home game in the second round against the Denmark-Discovery winner.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Collins Hill won 30-22 on Oct. 2
Location: Collins Hill High School
