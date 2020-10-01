Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Lenny Gregory
Record: 3-1
Last week: Beat Rome 28-14
Alpharetta Raiders (5-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Kervin
Record: 1-1
Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 21-7
Collins Hill made the key plays in the fourth quarter last Friday against a talented Rome team, scoring twice in the fourth quarter and turning a tie into a two-touchdown win. Richard Ransom’s interception and return set up the go-ahead score, a Spenser Anderson TD run. A scoring pass from Sam Horn to Travis Hunter sealed the victory. Anderson finished the night with two TDs.
“It means that they’re bought into what we’re trying to teach them,” Gregory said after the game. “I challenged them this week to finish. Whatever we do, win or lose, finish. Evidently they were listening to me; they finished the game.”
Up next is 1-1 Alpharetta, coming off a 21-7 win over Chattahoochee and featuring talent like Stanford-committed safety Jaden Slocum. Gregory is 2-0 as a head coach against the Raiders, winning in 2015 (38-350 and 2016 (31-30 in overtime) as Centennial’s head coach.
“Alpharetta is an excellent football team that will be a big road test for us,” Gregory said. “They have a ton of talented players and they are extremely well-coached.”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Collins Hill won 48-13 in second round of 2013 state playoffs
Location: Alpharetta High School
