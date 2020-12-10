After fighting through an up-and-down, four-game stretch, the best version of Parkview’s football team emerged last week.
On the heels of a 40-point loss to Grayson, an overtime win over South Gwinnett, a loss to rival Brookwood and an OT win over Camden County, the Panthers headed to East Coweta as an underdog in the eyes of many. They left Sharpsburg with a dominant victory over the Region 2-AAAAAAA champion, rolling up a 41-0 lead late in the third quarter before East Coweta scored twice late.
Colin Houck threw four touchdown passes, three to Jared Brown, and Cody Brown rushed for 153 yards and a score.
“Absolutely, it was our best game from start to finish, creating turnovers,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said of last week’s win. “We’re hoping we’re hitting our momentum right now and it carries over this week.”
The momentum will be important Friday with a Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal game at Collins Hill, the 8-AAAAAAA champion.
The Eagles (10-2), who have won six straight since an overtime loss at East Coweta on Oct. 9, are expecting the best version of Parkview (8-3) in Suwanee.
“Obviously, (Parkview’s runnning game) is what everybody sees with Cody Brown and (Tyler Curtis), but they’ve got some receivers that are dangerous, and the quarterback played really good against East Coweta,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “Their defense, they fly around. They have a lot of team speed. They’re very well-coached.”
Parkview’s offense faces a stout Collins Hill defense, which has limited four of its last six opponents to seven points or less and has given up only 13 points in two playoff games. Defensive lineman James Smith leads the group with 146 tackles (50 for losses) and 14 sacks.
“Defensively, Collins Hill is as good as we’ve played this year,” Godfree said. “The defensive front is great and their overall athleticism and speed is great.”
Godfree’s defense will have a challenge, too. Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn has completed 261 of 399 passes for 2,974 yards and 34 TDs, 20 of those to star wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter has an astonishing 104 catches for 1,354 yards, has rushed for 112 yards and another score, has thrown two TD passes and has 39 tackles and five interceptions on defense.
The winner of this matchup faces the Milton-Lowndes winner in the semifinals.
Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Eric Godfree
Record: 8-3
Last week: Beat East Coweta 41-14
Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Lenny Gregory
Record: 10-2
Last week: Beat Denmark 17-6
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Parkview won 42-19 in 2018 first round
Location: Collins Hill High School
