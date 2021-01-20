Collins Hill and North Gwinnett earned the top awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team, announced Wednesday after voting by the region’s coaches.
State runner-up and region champion Collins Hill had both the Athlete of the Year, wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, and the Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Sam Horn. North linebacker Barrett Carter was named Defensive Player of the Year.
The full all-region team is as follows:
First-Team Offense
QB Nathan Payne, Mountain View
RB Josh Battle, Mill Creek
RB Marcus McFarlane, North Gwinnett
WR Mossiah Carter, Mountain View
WR Marcus Brand, Mountain View
WR Sean Norris, Collins Hill
WR Clint Gilbert, Collins Hill
OL Amari McNeill, Peachtree Ridge
OL Jaylen George, Collins Hill
OL Alex Carman, Peachtree Ridge
OL Jaaymen Rochelle, North Gwinnett
OL Kaise Hill, Mountain View
TE/HB Christian McIntyre, Mill Creek
KR Khamari Glover, Mill Creek
K Eddie Park, Peachtree Ridge
First-Team Defense
DL Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett
DL James Smith, Collins Hill
DL Prince Morgan, Mill Creek
DL Justin Watson, North Gwinnett
LB Kemar Brown, North Gwinnett
LB Dion Crawford, Collins Hill
LB Logan Birdsong, Collins Hill
LB Rich Dorsey, Collins Hill
DB Jayson Gilliom, North Gwinnett
DB Caleb Downs, Mill Creek
DB Aaron Brebnor, North Gwinnett
DB Christian Harris, Collins Hill
P Brock Pellegrino, Mill Creek
Second-Team Offense
QB Hayden Clark, Mill Creek; RB Brandon Cade, Peachtree Ridge; WR Michael Hernandez, Peachtree Ridge; WR Seth Anderson, North Gwinnett; WR Jakobe Bea, Peachtree Ridge; WR Timmy Page, Mill Creek; OL Dylan Lane, Mill Creek; OL Cade Fox, Peachtree Ridge; OL Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill; OL Daniel O’Leary, Mountain View; OL Robert Long, North Gwinnett; K Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill
Second-Team Defense
DL Jonathan Martin, Collins Hill; DL Jonathan Hamm, North Gwinnett; DL Noah Allen, Mill Creek; DL Justin Greene, Mountain View; LB Carlos Fuller, Peachtree Ridge; LB Derrick Smith, Mountain View; LB Josiah Jordan, Mill Creek; LB Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek; DB Jordan Hancock, North Gwinnett; DB Kyle Brown, Peachtree Ridge; DB Jayden Davis, Collins Hill; DB Jordan Eccleston, Mountain View; DB Connor Bell, Mill Creek; P Cody Leach, North Gwinnett
