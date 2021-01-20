KH2_2977.jpg

Collins Hill's Sam Horn (21) throws a pass during the Class AAAAAAA state finals at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

Collins Hill and North Gwinnett earned the top awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team, announced Wednesday after voting by the region’s coaches.

State runner-up and region champion Collins Hill had both the Athlete of the Year, wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, and the Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Sam Horn. North linebacker Barrett Carter was named Defensive Player of the Year.

The full all-region team is as follows:

First-Team Offense

QB Nathan Payne, Mountain View

RB Josh Battle, Mill Creek

RB Marcus McFarlane, North Gwinnett

WR Mossiah Carter, Mountain View

WR Marcus Brand, Mountain View

WR Sean Norris, Collins Hill

WR Clint Gilbert, Collins Hill

OL Amari McNeill, Peachtree Ridge

OL Jaylen George, Collins Hill

OL Alex Carman, Peachtree Ridge

OL Jaaymen Rochelle, North Gwinnett

OL Kaise Hill, Mountain View

TE/HB Christian McIntyre, Mill Creek

KR Khamari Glover, Mill Creek

K Eddie Park, Peachtree Ridge

First-Team Defense

DL Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett

DL James Smith, Collins Hill

DL Prince Morgan, Mill Creek

DL Justin Watson, North Gwinnett

LB Kemar Brown, North Gwinnett

LB Dion Crawford, Collins Hill

LB Logan Birdsong, Collins Hill

LB Rich Dorsey, Collins Hill

DB Jayson Gilliom, North Gwinnett

DB Caleb Downs, Mill Creek

DB Aaron Brebnor, North Gwinnett

DB Christian Harris, Collins Hill

P Brock Pellegrino, Mill Creek

Second-Team Offense

QB Hayden Clark, Mill Creek; RB Brandon Cade, Peachtree Ridge; WR Michael Hernandez, Peachtree Ridge; WR Seth Anderson, North Gwinnett; WR Jakobe Bea, Peachtree Ridge; WR Timmy Page, Mill Creek; OL Dylan Lane, Mill Creek; OL Cade Fox, Peachtree Ridge; OL Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill; OL Daniel O’Leary, Mountain View; OL Robert Long, North Gwinnett; K Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill

Second-Team Defense

DL Jonathan Martin, Collins Hill; DL Jonathan Hamm, North Gwinnett; DL Noah Allen, Mill Creek; DL Justin Greene, Mountain View; LB Carlos Fuller, Peachtree Ridge; LB Derrick Smith, Mountain View; LB Josiah Jordan, Mill Creek; LB Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek; DB Jordan Hancock, North Gwinnett; DB Kyle Brown, Peachtree Ridge; DB Jayden Davis, Collins Hill; DB Jordan Eccleston, Mountain View; DB Connor Bell, Mill Creek; P Cody Leach, North Gwinnett

