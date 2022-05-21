Collins Hill has hired Kali Turner as its new head softball coach, the high school announced this week.
Turner has been an assistant coach at East Hall, her alma mater, since 2020. She began her career as a community coach at East Hall in 2018 and Cherokee Bluff in 2019 while she was a student at the University of North Georgia.
“I am thrilled to announce we have hired Kali Turner to be the next head softball coach at Collins Hill,” Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham said. “Coach Turner is a veteran player and enthusiastic young coach that will bring a wealth of softball knowledge and experience to our program. There is no doubt she will build upon the traditions established by those before her and move us towards the championship caliber softball we are accustomed to.
“Coach Turner is eager to make her mark on our historic softball program. Her philosophy of building strong young women through a challenging and caring environment correlates well with our vision for our school and athletic program. We hit a home run with this hire, and she will make an immediate impact with our players, parents and the Collins Hill community.”
Turner played college softball at North Georgia, where she finished her career in 2019 and graduated with a degree in kinesiology and education in 2020. She played on four conference championship teams, three teams that went to regionals and a 2018 team set a record in going 62-4 and reaching the World Series.
She played four seasons of softball at East Hall, helping the Vikings to their first state tournament berth as a junior.
