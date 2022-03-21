Collins Hill’s baseball program will change leaders after the 2022 season, the high school announced Monday.
The Eagles have promoted assistant Bryan Linnell to head coach for the 2022-23 school year as a replacement for outgoing head coach Zach Black. Black, who will remain the head coach this season, accepted the athletic director position at Walnut Grove last week.
“There is no doubt (Linnell) will build upon the traditions established by those before him and move us towards a championship-caliber program,” Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham said. “Coach Linnell fosters a championship culture both in his classroom, where he is an exceptional world history teacher, and on the field. He will be an impactful leader for our players, parents and the entire Collins Hill community.”
Linnell has been an assistant baseball and assistant football coach at Collins Hill since 2019, when he moved down from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn. He coached both sports at Oakland, winning two state titles in football, and moved to Georgia in 2019 to be closer to his youngest son, who had signed with LaGrange College. His parents lived in Gwinnett, so he and his wife (a teacher at McKendree Elementary) relocated to Gwinnett.
They landed in the Collins Hill district — their daughter now teaches math at Collins Hill and is a cheerleading coach — and he has played a part in the Eagles’ historic two-year run in football that culminated with the program’s first state championship in the sport last season.
“The leadership here is second to none,” Linnell said. “I’ve never been around a principal like Mrs. (Kerensa) Wing. I’ve never been around a whole leadership staff like we have here. Scarlettt is fantastic. The place is absolutely fantastic. … Zach Black is fantastic. He’s one of the best humans I’ve met. Baseball aside, he’s a great dude. Walnut Grove scored a big one with him. He’s going to do fantastic there.”
