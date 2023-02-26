As his Collins Hill teammates finished off the football program’s first state championship in 2021, then Collins Hill senior Jayden Faison was in his own fight.

Faison was an inspiration during the state title run and he spent the latter stages of that breakthrough season in the hospital battling cancer. He kept fighting through Friday, when he died less than two years after his diagnosis.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

