Jayden Faison, second from right, receives his high school diploma from Collins Hill principal Kerensa Wing during a hospital visit from Wing and football coaches Lenny Gregory, left, and Drew Swick, right.
As his Collins Hill teammates finished off the football program’s first state championship in 2021, then Collins Hill senior Jayden Faison was in his own fight.
Faison was an inspiration during the state title run and he spent the latter stages of that breakthrough season in the hospital battling cancer. He kept fighting through Friday, when he died less than two years after his diagnosis.
His legacy at Collins Hill revolves around that fighting spirit, which he showed on the football field and while facing cancer.
“(Faison) was just a kid that always came to work,” Collins Hill coach Drew Swick said. “He didn’t say much, but he didn’t have to. The way he played impacted everyone around him. He was one of those kids, always smiling. He made everybody happy to be around him. He was an easy kid to talk to. He didn’t talk a lot, but he did his job and he’s a kid everybody wanted to be around. Kids migrated to him. … He was a high academic kid in school, very loyal, always respectful. An unbelievable young man.”
Swick was part of a group, along with then Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory and principal Kerensa Wing, that visited Faison in the hospital in late April 2022 to present him with his Collins Hill High School diploma.
“He was in a wheelchair at the time and his dad told us he had prepared for two weeks so he could walk and receive his diploma,” Swick said. “That just shows you the type of fighter he was.”
That spirit paid off on the football field, where he was an undersized inside linebacker at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds. He made up for the lack of ideal size with speed, hard work in the weight room and intense preparation.
While he didn’t start on the loaded state championship team’s defense, he was on every special teams unit and was regarded for his tackling ability.
“He was a great special teams guy, very good,” Swick said. “He was special teams player of the week a lot because he made so many tackles. He was on every special teams and he was a kid who would go down and make every tackle.”
Swick, who was promoted to head coach after the 2022 season, said the Collins Hill program plans to wear a No. 8 patch in honor of Faison’s number this season, as well as make the No. 8 jersey special, one that is given to a top defensive player each season who earns the right to wear it.
