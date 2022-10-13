Collins Hill and Mountain View enter Friday night’s important Region 8-AAAAAAA football game trending in opposite directions.
Mountain View is on a three-game winning streak, the most important coming Sept. 29 before the Fall Break bye. The Bears defeated Dacula 29-7 in the region opener, following up victories over Jackson County (24-17) and Lanier (55-3).
Santana Banner (12 tackles, one for loss, one third-down stop), A.J. Cheeks (five tackles, one interception, one pass breakup, two third-down stops), Justin Greene (five tackles, one for loss, 1/2 sack, two QB pressures, one safety) and the Mountain View defense played well two weeks ago to hold Dacula in check. The offense was led by Caleb Farr (three rushes for 28 yards, two catches for 16 yards, touchdown), Matthew Haber (seven rushes for 47 yards, TD), Jayden Dooley (6 of 7 passing for 95 yards, two TDs, nine rushes for 89 yards) and Eric Hart (four catches for 69 yards, TD).
Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill, with a revamped lineup, is trying to snap a four-game losing streak — the last of those losses was a 23-3 loss to No. 1 Buford in the region opener before Fall Break. The Eagles have fought through a tough schedule, opening with wins over Life Christian (Va.) and Brookwood before losses to Cedar Grove, Sandy Creek, Westlake and Buford.
Collins Hill hasn’t found much success offensively — it averages just 13.7 points and hasn’t scored more than 20 in a single game — but its defense has hung tough, particularly of late by holding Westlake and Buford to 23 points each.
The defense has been led by Dion Crawford (21 tackles, seven for losses, four sacks, 12 QB hurries), Deuce Geralds (40 tackles, 8 1/2 for losses, five sacks, nine QB hurries), Luke Thomas (49 tackles, three for losses, one sack) and Jayvon Hatch (45 tackles, four for losses).
Commented