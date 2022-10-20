Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Lenny Gregory
Record: 3-4, 1-1 region
Last week: Beat Mountain View 14-0
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 6-1, 1-1 region
Last week: Lost to Buford 39-27
With wins over Collins Hill and Mill Creek, Buford is clearly the frontrunner for the No. 1 seed from Region 8-AAAAAAA. The coveted No. 2 spot, with its home state playoff game, is still up for grabs and two of the top contending football teams face off Friday in Hoschton.
Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill enters on a high note after a big victory over a big win over fellow playoff contender Mountain View last week snapped a four-game losing streak. The Eaglles’ defense stepped up in the shutout, racking up 21 tackles for losses and nine sacks against Mountain View. Brandon Brown (12 tackles, two for losses), Javyon Hatch (eight tackles, four for losses, one sack, one QB hurry), Deuce Geralds (eight tackles, three for losses, two sacks, two QB hurries), Luke Thomas (eight tackles, four for losses, one sack), Nick Igbeare (five tackles, three for losses, three QB hurries) and Donald Griffin (two sacks) were standouts on the defense last Friday.
Mountain View’s defense made life tough at times for the Collins Hill offense, though quarterback Mikey Sheehan was an efficient 10 of 16 passing for 130 yards. Jacarri Thomas (12 rushes, 70 yards) and Chase Nash (nine rushes, 32 yards and three catches, 40 yards) had the Eagles’ TDs. C.J. Hector had three catches for 63 yards.
Mill Creek missed opportunities last week against No. 1 Buford, and early mistakes contributed to a 25-6 deficit midway through the second quarter. It fought back from there, but the deficit was too big to overcome.
Caleb Downs was the biggest spark offensively with seven rushes for 79 yards and two touchdowns as well as six catches for 63 yards. He also had 10 tackles and a pass breakup on defense.
Aidan Banfield (four pancake blocks, winning blocking grade) and Jeremiah Schine (two pancake blocks, winning blocking grade) played well up front against Buford, while Brendan Jenkins (three catches for 25 yards, TD) and Makhail Wood (four catches for 63 yards, TD) were key in the passing game. Mill Creek’s defense was led last week by Justin Content (14 tackles, one pass breakup), Josh Anglin (seven tackles, one pass breakup), Nic Denick (three tackles, one for loss, one caused turnover) and Jaiden Patterson (five tackles, two pass breakups).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Collins Hill won 40-10 last year
Location: Mill Creek High School
