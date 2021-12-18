It looked like a storybook ending for Collins Hill in its GEICO State Championship Bowl Series game against Washington state powerhouse Graham-Kapowsin on Saturday at Fertitta Stadium on the campus of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.
Five-star athlete and recent Jackson State signee Travis Hunter had taken a quick pass from Missouri-bound, four-star quarterback Sam Horn and turned it into a 28-yard touchdown to give the Gwinnett County Eagles a three-point lead with 28 seconds left.
But there was still one blank page to the story, and Graham-Kapowsin was ready to fill it.
Joshua Wood hit Stephen Mars Jr. with a 32-yard scoring strike with one second left and the Washington Class AAAA state champions held off one last Hail Mary attempt from the Georgia AAAAAAA state champs for a 40-36 win in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 lead changes.
The loss dashed the hopes of Collins Hill (15-1), which came into the game with a consensus top-five national ranking, becoming the first Georgia High School Association team to win 16 games in a season, while securing a perfect season for Graham-Kapowsin (15-0).
“I think the end of the game with (Wood) hitting on a bomb in the back of the end zone, that just kind of summarized the game,” Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory said. “It came down to mistakes. We made more mistakes than (Graham-Kapowsin) did and they made one more play than we did. Give them credit.”
Hunter had a huge game with 10 receptions for 178 yards and two TDs, including several acrobatic, highlight-reel catches, while Horn finished the day 21-for-34 for 245 yards and two TDs through the air and Spenser Anderson ran for a pair of scores.
But both were banged up during the game — Hunter having tweaked his right knee late in the first half and Horn limping noticeably throughout the game after a leg injury earlier in the second quarter.
Add in injuries to other stars like Ethan Davis and Cam Pedro and the quick turnaround after claiming the program's first state title a week earlier and it made a difficult task keeping up with a Graham-Kapowsin offense that put up 472 total yards, led by Wood (15-of-24, 274 yards, 4 TDs passing; 12-78 rushing) even tougher.
“We went all year long being so focused,” Gregory said. “You look at winning the state championship and the emotional roller coaster we were on, we were on such a high. … It's hard to get us back up to play another game in that short turnaround. And then you look at the injuries.
“But I'm proud of our kids for coming back and fighting. The thing is, (Graham-Kapowsin) is a really good football team. … Again, hats off to them. Their kids made one more play than we made, and we just came up short.”
Still, the Eagles from the Southeast looked like they might end the see-saw game on the high side by taking possession with less than three minutes left and driving 75 yards with the help of two critical completions from Horn to Hunter.
The first was a leaping grab for 32-yard gain on fourth and 14 to give Collins Hill a first down at the Graham-Kapowsin 28.
Then on third and 10, Horn hit a quick strike into the right flat to Hunter, who snaked his way through the Graham-Kapowsin secondary before finding a path to the end zone to put Collins Hill up 36-33 with 28 seconds left.
But that was plenty of time for Wood, who took possession at his own 37-yard line and completed three passes — two to Myles Haywood and other to Julian Mason — to guide the Eagles from the Pacific Northwest quickly down the field.
Then with eight seconds left, the Eastern Washington commit eluded the Collins Hill rush, stepped up in the pocket and delivered a strike to Mars for the 32-yard TD with a second left for a 40-36 lead.
After a squib kickoff was fielded by Collins Hill by a player already on the ground, no time ran off the clock by rule and the Eagles got one last chance for the win, but under heavy pressure and still hobbling, Horn could only muster a wobbly pass that fell incomplete to end the game.
Horn's 245 yards gives him 10,062 for his career, vaulting him past three other quarterbacks for sixth place on the GHSA's all-time list.
Meanwhile, Hunter's two TD receptions moved him past Rabun County's Braxton Hicks and into sole possession of the GHSA record for career touchdowns with 48.
But while that is little consolation for Collins Hill, Gregory said the loss should not diminish anything the Eagles accomplished this season.
“That doesn't define our season,” Gregory said. “We had a great season. We just came out here and came up short in a bowl game.”
