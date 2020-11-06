LAWRENCEVILLE — There was no letdown Friday night for the Collins Hill football team.
The Eagles, who seized control of first in Region 8-AAAAAAA with last week’s decisive win over North Gwinnett, kept rolling Friday night with a 42-7 victory at Mountain View. Collins Hill (7-2, 3-0) can wrap up the region championship outright with a win at home next Friday against Mill Creek.
“I’m really proud of the kids because that win against North Gwinnett was big,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “Even as coaches, I felt like it took a lot of energy for us to get back over the weekend and get locked in and prepare for this game. Everybody’s excited when you’re playing a team like North that you haven’t beaten. To come back, this is a Gwinnett County team and we’ve got to prepare the same way.
“I’m proud of the staff. I’m proud of the kids. They had a great week. The kids, they understand the significance of where we’re at as a football team right now. When you can get kids to understand that, get laser focused and really want to win, it’s a great feeling.”
Sam Horn completed 18 of 24 passes for 224 yards and three touchdown passes, while Spenser Anderson, Travis Hunter and Clint Gilbert and Sean Norris also made big plays against Mountain View (1-7, 0-2), which lost its seventh straight. Anderson rushed eight times for 62 yards and two TDs, and had five catches for 54 yards and another score, while Hunter (wearing a No. 27 jersey because his road No. 12 jersey is ripped) had six catches for 95 yards and a TD, and also threw a TD pass.
Gilbert had four catches for 48 yards and a TD, and Norris had a 41-yard TD catch along with a 65-yard kickoff return.
Anderson’s 34-yard touchdown run was the only scoreboard action in the first quarter, but Collins Hill got rolling with three TDs in the second quarter.
Hunter’s 24-yard TD catch from Horn made it 14-0 to cap a drive that saw Hunter also add an 18-yard catch and a 13-yard run. Justin Richardson’s blocked punt gave a short field for the Eagles’ third score, a 1-yard run by Anderson with 8 minutes left in the second quarter.
Horn’s 19-yard TD pass to Gilbert and a two-point pass to Isaiah Richardson pushed the edge to 28-0 with 5:19 left. The score was set up by a pair of 12-yard completions to Hunter.
Anderson had eight carries for 62 yards, and four catches for 28 yards by halftime, and Hunter had six catches for 95 yards and two carries for 11 yards.
Dion Crawford’s sack on Mountain View’s first possession of the third quarter forced a fumble that teammate Christian Harris recovered at the Mountain View 41. On the next play, Hunter took a lateral pass and threw a 41-yard TD pass to Sean Norris for a 35-0 lead.
A low punt snap caused the Bears’ punter to fumble after the next series, and Crawford’s recovery was at the Mountain View 10-yard line. Horn found Anderson for a quick 10-yard score and a 42-0 lead.
Mountain View got on the board early in the fourth quarter when Marcus Brand made a leaping catch over a defender for a 20-yard TD pass from Nathan Payne.
COLLINS HILL 42, MOUNTAIN VIEW 7
Collins Hill 7 21 14 0 - 42
Mountain View 0 0 0 7 - 7
FIRST QUARTER
Collins Hill: Spenser Anderson 34 run (Isaac Bonacci kick) 5:09
SECOND QUARTER
Collins Hill: Travis Hunter 24 pass from Sam Horn (Bonacci kick) 11:20
Collins Hill: Anderson 1 run (kick failed) 8:00
Collins Hill: Clint Gilbert 19 pass from Horn (Isaiah Richardson pass from Horn) 5:19
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Sean Norris 41 pass from Hunter (Bonacci kick) 7:30
Collins Hill: Anderson 26 pass from Horn (Bonacci kick) 4:49
FOURTH QUARTER
Mountain View: Marcus Brand 20 pass from Nathan Payne (Carson Van Horn kick) 8:25
