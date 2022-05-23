A decision by Joe Dix to return to his former high school has brought Ty Baumgardner back to his former school.
Collins Hill formally announced Monday it has hired Baumgardner as its new head boys basketball coach, a position he held at the Suwanee high school for four seasons from 2014-15 through 2017-18. He replaces Dix, who stepped down after this past season at Collins Hill for a return to East Hall, where he previously spent 22 years, including 14 as head boys basketball coach.
His departure cleared the way for a return to Georgia for Baumgardner, who left Collins Hill to become head boys basketball coach at Westwood High in Blythewood, S.C., but most recently was athletic director and head boys basketball coach at Topeka (Kans.) High.
“My wife still lives (in Georgia),” Baumgardner told Topeka’s KSNT.com. “She’s got a really good job out there. Just couldn’t find anything comparable here (in Kansas). This, quite honestly, is the only school in Georgia I would’ve gone back to.”
Baumgardner went 82-28 in his four previous seasons at Collins Hill, including a 20-6 record in his final season there in 2017-18. He led the Eagles to their second region tournament title and first region regular season title in program history, breaking the school record with 25 wins in 2015-16, when they won a state playoff game for the first time since 2001.
Prior to taking the Collins Hill job, Baumgardner went 229-63 at Olympic High in Charlotte, N.C., and his 2013 team went 30-0 with a state championship and two national rankings. The Kansas native also coached at the college level at Emporia State (Kans.) and Elon (N.C.) before becoming a high school coach. He played four seasons of college basketball — two at Hutchinson Community College (Kans.), one at Nicholls State (La.) and one at Emporia State.
In 20 years as a head coach, Baumgardner has a 374-171 record.
“(Baumgardner) is a tireless leader that does whatever he can to make his players better and does an outstanding job on player development,” Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham said. “When Coach Dix told me of his plans to return to East Hall, Ty was the first phone call I made. He has a proven record of success at every level he has coached. His philosophy of coaching and preparing young men for life aligns with that of our school and athletic program.
“We could not be more excited to have him return, and we know he will continue the tradition of excellence that he himself helped build here at Collins Hill.”
Dix led Collins Hill to the state playoffs the final three seasons of his four-year tenure, highlighted by a 2020-21 team that reached the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals. It was the program’s second Elite Eight appearance and matched the deepest run in its history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.