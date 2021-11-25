Lowndes escaped challenges from metro Atlanta football teams in the first two rounds of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, outlasting Harrison 45-35 in the first round and needing a 23-yard touchdown pass from Miami commit Jacurri Brown to Khris Thomas with 1:17 left last week for a 35-34 win over Norcross.
The Vikings, on an eight-game winning streak and a 26-game home winning streak, will get a much tougher test Friday against No. 1-ranked Collins Hill, which beat Lowndes 31-14 in last year’s quarterfinals. Brown (2,111 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 892 rushing yards, 10 TDs) leads a potent offense, while the porous Lowndes defense has given up 29 or more points in five of the past six games.
That’s bad news against a Collins Hill offense led by Missouri commit Sam Horn and Florida State commit Travis Hunter, who returned from injury last week in a 48-6 rout of Pebblebrook. While Lowndes has battled through close games, Collins Hill has rolled through its schedule.
Other than a 37-22 win over Greenville Christian (Miss.), the Eagles’ next closest margin of victory was a 36-10 win over Brookwood in the season-opening Corky Kell Classic. The defense has been excellent, allowing only 36 points in the last nine games.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Last meeting: Collins Hill won 31-14 in last year’s quarterfinals
