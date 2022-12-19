Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger

Jackson State's Travis Hunter (12) is seen during a homecoming NCAA college football game against Campbell in Jackson, Miss., on Oct. 22, 2022.

 Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger

Collins Hill grad Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class who shocked college football by selecting to play at Jackson State, is in the transfer portal.

247Sports lists Hunter as a five-star prospect and the top available transfer player. There is wide speculation he will join Deion Sanders, who recruited him to Jackson State, at Colorado, but On3 reported that Georgia, Miami and Southern California could be making a play for him.

