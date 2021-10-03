Collins Hill grad Taylor Heinicke's trip home ends with game-winning TD pass against Falcons

A year ago, Taylor Heinicke was back home in metro Atlanta and out of football. On Sunday, the Collins Hill grad played a starring role in a victory over the hometown Atlanta Falcons.
Heinicke's 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining lifted the visiting Washington Football Team to a 34-30 victory over the Falcons. Family and friends inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium soaked up the atmosphere as Heinicke returned as an NFL starting quarterback, the latest stage of his interesting pro football journey.
Washington signed Heinicke, finishing his degree at Old Dominion because he was out of football options, last December as an emergency backup. After an inspiring postseason start that put a scare into Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Heinicke landed a contract that has led to a starting role this season.
“I’m trying not to get emotional,” Heinicke said in a post-game interview on Fox. “My sister was able to make it today and my brother-in-law and they put up with a lot with me living at their house and they’re the ones that really pushed me. For that to happen at the end there and for them to experience it, it was really, really special.”
Washington took over on its own 24 with 1:47 remaining. Heinicke got near midfield with a 24-yard pass to DeAndre Carter and found Adam Humphries for a 19-yard gain to the Atlanta 33.
On third-and-7, Heinicke rolled left and threw a short pass to the right to McKissic, who ran 30 yards down the sideline and successfully dove for the pylon.
Matt Ryan's final play 37-yard Hail Mary attempt was knocked down in the end zone, securing a victory for Washington, Heinicke and his supporters.
“I only got 10 tickets for close family and friends, but I want to estimate there were 60 or 70 guys here that I knew,” Heinicke said. “The Falcons had a little promo with the high school so I think a lot of the high school kids I actually trained when I wasn’t playing were here. It was a cool experience. I think that was cool for those kids to see it. Hopefully, it will give them a little inspiration that one day they can do this, too. Overall, today’s been pretty special.”
Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Terry McLaurin caught six passes for 123 yards and two scores for Washington (2-2).
Ryan was 25-of-42 passing for 283 yards and four touchdowns. Cordarrelle Patterson had five catches for 82 yards and a career-high three touchdowns for Atlanta (1-3).
Washington pulled within 30-28 with 3:52 remaining when Heinicke broke a tackle and lofted a pass into the end zone that McLaurin came down with for 23-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion pass was incomplete.
Trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, Washington gambled on fourth-and-1 from the Atlanta 36 but didn't make it. Four plays later Ryan found Patterson behind the defense for a 42-yard touchdown pass.
Washington responded by driving 77 yards in seven plays. On third-and-8 from the Atlanta 33, Heinicke found McLaurin down the left side for a touchdown and the Falcons' lead was cut to 10-7.
After the Falcons punted, Washington drove again. Heinicke scrambled 20 yards to set up a first-and-goal and Antonio Gibson punched it in from the 2. The kick failed and Washington led 13-10.
Ryan engineered a perfect two-minute drill and capped it with a 12-yard pass to Patterson for 17-13 lead at the half.
The lead barely survived halftime as Carter took the second half kick a yard deep and raced up the middle 101 yards for a touchdown.
Patterson then used his height advantage to make a back-shoulder catch in the end zone to complete a 14-yard score that put Atlanta ahead 23-19 after the two-point conversion failed.
Dustin Hopkins' field goal made it 23-22 with 5:32 left in the third quarter.
After a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty against Chase Young on fourth down gave the Falcons new life at the Washington 27, Ryan later hit Mike Davis, who broke four tackles for a 7-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 30-22 with 14:52 remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.