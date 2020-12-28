Collins Hill grad Taylor Heinicke, after a good showing in relief Sunday, could play a pivotal role in deciding the NFC East champion on Sunday.
The 27-year-old, signed earlier in December as an emergency quarterback in case of COVID-19 issues, replaced struggling Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the fourth quarter and nearly rallied the Washington Football Team to a win over Carolina Panthers before falling 20-13. Washington trailed 20-3 at halftime and 20-6 entering the fourth quarter before Heinicke stepped in and completed 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards and his team's only touchdown. He had another TD pass negated by a holding penalty.
Assuming starter Alex Smith is still sidelined by his calf injury, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Heinicke will start Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. A victory gives Washington the NFC East title and a playoff berth, while a loss means the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys winner is the division champion.
Heinicke’s performance against Carolina, his former team, earned him the starting nod against the Eagles if Smith continues to be sidelined. Rivera said he is “optimistic” about Smith’s return, which would make Heinicke the primary backup.
"I thought it was gutsy," Rivera told washingtonfootball.com of Heinicke's performance against Carolian. "I thought he took advantage of what they were doing in terms of playing soft and allowing him to take (throws) underneath, allowing him to hit certain throws. I thought his decisions to take off and run were outstanding. I thought he had great vision. He went through his progressions, read the defense...and gave us a chance, which is all you can ask."
Washington signed Heinicke in large part because of his experience with the Panthers under current Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner. His head coach in Carolina was Rivera.
Heinicke was out of the NFL and with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks earlier this year with the league folded amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the break from football, he enrolled at classes at Old Dominion, where he was a record-setting passer, to finish his degree in engineering. He had to reschedule exams when the opportunity came up with Washington.
"I had to email (my professors) and tell them the whole situation and ask them if I could take them after the season, and they were pretty nice about it," Heinicke told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “So I'm thankful for that, didn't have to do a whole semester of work for nothing."
Heinicke spent his first two NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015-16 after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent. He also spent time with the Patriots’ practice squad and with the Texans in 2017, was with the Panthers in 2018 and did not play in the NFL in 2019.
