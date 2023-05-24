All-American.png
North Georgia Athletics

Collins Hill grad Sophie Mooney, a junior at North Georgia, was named a third-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Mooney has a team-high .436 batting average with a team-best 89 hits, while her 65 RBIs rank 10th nationally. She also has 10 home runs.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.