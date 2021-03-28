Collins Hill grad Sean Russell earned a spot at USA Wrestling Olympic Team Trials with his performance in a Saturday qualifier in Fort Worth, Texas.
Russell, one of four Gwinnett wrestlers to claim NCAA Division I All-American honors, won the Last Chance Qualifier at 57 kilograms with a 12-4 decision in the finals over No. 1 Zane Richards. He defeated Jack Mueller 5-4 in the semifinals. He posted a 10-0 win in the round of 16 and a 6-4 victory in the quarterfinals. The sixth-seeded Russell defeated the top three seeds in his bracket.
Russell wrestles professionally for the Minnesota Storm after competing in college for Edinboro and Minnesota, qualifying four times for NCAAs.
According to GeorgiaGrappler.com, Russell is the first Georgian to qualify for Olympic Team Trials since Jeff Bedard in 2000. The U.S. Trials are scheduled for April 2-3 in Fort Worth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.