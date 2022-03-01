Vanderbilt forward Sacha Washington (35) tries to get past Tennessee center Tamari Key (20) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Kns Lady Vols Vandy
Saul Young/News Sentinel
Collins Hill grad and Vanderbilt standout Sacha Washington was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team for women’s basketball on Tuesday.
Washington, the current SEC Freshman of the Week, has earned two weekly honors from the league this year, both Freshman of the Week recognition. Her back-to-back double-doubles were instrumental in Vanderbilt’s win over No. 15/21 Florida and aided the Commodores down the stretch in the regular-season finale against Alabama. Against the Gators, Washington tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds through her 30 minutes on the hardwood. She added two assists, a block and one steal in the first victory against a Top 25 opponent in the Shea Ralph era. On the road against the Crimson Tide, Washington emerged as a force to be reckoned with on the low block. She set a career high in points with 23 and grabbed 13 boards. Her season-high 37 minutes played included a perfect 5-for-5 trip to the free throw line, one assist and one steal.
Washington now has seven games scoring in double figures, seven games with double-digit rebounds and back-to-back games with 15+ points and 10+ rebounds. Among SEC student-athletes, she ranks inside the top 25 in rebounds, rebounds per game and blocks. She earned the same honor Feb. 8 for her performances against Alabama and then No. 14/11 Georgia. Having moved into the starting rotation for the Commodores, Washington leads the team in total rebounds at 186, offensive rebounds at 97, and 12 blocks. In the SEC, she is in the top-25 for rebounds, rebounds per game, and blocks.
