Collins Hill grad Saah Nimley was promoted to assistant head coach for Charleston Southern University's men's basketball program on Monday by head coach Barclay Radebaugh.
Nimley, a former star player at Charleston Southern, enters his third season on staff after spending the last two as an assistant coach at his alma mater.
"We are thrilled to elevate Saah to assistant head coach," said Radebaugh. "It has been a lot of fun to watch Saah grow and develop into an outstanding young coach during the last two seasons. Saah has transitioned well from an elite college player to a professional player and now to an elevated assistant coach."
Radebaugh added "Saah sees and coaches the game well as many former point guards do. He is also able to bring a unique and effective perspective to our recruiting process because he is one of CSU's greatest players."
During Nimley's first season on the sideline the Bucs pulled off their first Power 5 win since he was donning the Buccaneer blue and gold — a 68-60 win over Missouri on Dec. 3, 2019. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. was also named the Big South Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar season while Deontaye Buskey and Travis Anderson had breakout campaigns. CSU finished the 2019-20 season with a run to the Big South Conference Tournament quarterfinals nearly pulling off an upset of top-seeded Radford in their building.
"I would like to thank Coach Radebaugh and the administration for their belief in me and this position," Nimley said of the promotion. "It is truly a blessing to be able to give back to these players, this school and this community the way my coaches did for me when I was a player."
Nimley added "I believe in these players, our staff and the administration. I'm looking forward to serving CSU for years to come."
The Bucs saw more hardware for their efforts in Nimley's second season on staff with Fleming repeating as Defensive Player of the Year while freshmen Ja'Quavian Florence and Emorie Knox sat among the league's rookie statistical leaders. Veterans Sean Price and Sadarius Bowser also enjoyed breakout seasons with Price finishing the season among the Big South's top-25 in scoring.
During his collegiate career, Nimley played catalyst to one of the most successful stretches in CSU men's basketball history. He led the Bucs to NIT berths in 2013 and 2015. As a freshman in 2011-12, Nimley finished as runner-up for Big South Freshman of the Year honors as CSU captured its first winning season in 16 years.
Nimley capped his CSU career with a magnificent senior campaign in 2014-15, earning Big South Player of the Year honors after ranking fourth nationally in both scoring and made three-pointers per game. His performance also garnered him Honorable Mention All-America status from the Associated Press. Nimley scored 30 or more points seven times and was the only player in the nation to record four consecutive 30-point efforts.
Nimley, a 2015 CSU graduate, is the Bucs' all-time assists leader and third-leading scorer. The Lawrenceville native remains the only player in Big South Conference history with over 1,800 points and 500 assists.
