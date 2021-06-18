Collins Hill grad Rachel Jones, a senior forward at the University of North Carolina, was honored for soccer and academics with postseason awards this year.
Jones was a third-team All-American, as well as first-team All-ACC and All-Region, after ranking second on the Tar Heels in goals (six), assists (six) and points (18).
Jones also was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. She earlier received UNC’s Top 10 Scholar-Athlete Award, which recognizes the top cumulative GPA among graduating student-athletes. Her undergraduate degree is in public policy and she plans to enroll in the UNC School of Law.
Jones is president of UNC’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council and serves on the ACC’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council.
