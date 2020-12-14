Collins Hill grad Miles Fox, a Wake Forest football graduate transfer, earned ACC weekly honors, announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.
The defensive lineman was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after a dominant game at Louisville
He totaled a game and career-high four tackles for losses against the Cardinals while also recording a sack. He moved his season total to 4 1/2 sacks, which is second on the team. Fox finished Saturday's game with six tackles, which was third on the team.
The Piccolo Award (ACC Comeback Player of the Year) nominee has had at least one tackle for loss in six of Wake Forest's eight games this season, including the last four games. He leads the team with eight tackles for losses this season.
Fox was a standout at Old Dominion before joining Wake Forest as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-1, 286-pounder tore his Achilles tendon during 2019 spring practice at Wake and missed the 2019 season.
