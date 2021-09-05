The WNBA commemorated its landmark 25th season Sunday by announcing the selection of “The W25,” a collection of the 25 greatest and most influential players in WNBA history.
Collins Hill grad Maya Moore, who hasn’t played since 2018 but isn’t officially retired, was named as one of the league’s 25 legends. The former Minnesota Lynx star stepped away from basketball to focus on criminal justice reform, which earned her the prestigious Arthur Ashe Award at The ESPYs this year.
Before she stepped away from basketball, Moore had won four WNBA titles and a WNBA MVP award, which followed two NCAA titles during her college career at Connecticut, where she was a four-time All-American. She also won two Olympic gold medals and won three state titles during her high school career at Collins Hill. She was the Naismith National Player of the Year at Collins Hill, helping the Eagles to the national title her senior season.
The W25 list is touted as the most dominant, skilled and entertaining players in league history. Members were selected based on their overall contribution to the league and community by a panel of select media and women’s basketball pioneers.
It includes 10 current players: Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Angel McCoughtry, Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi. They are joined by Moore and 14 retired players — Seimone Augustus, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Cynthia Cooper, Yolanda Griffith, Becky Hammon, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Ticha Penicheiro, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Smith, Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson and Lindsay Whalen.
Moore now is up for the WNBA’s first-ever “Vote for the GOAT” program. Fans can vote for their all-time favorite by making their pick from the list with the hashtag #WNBAGoatVote on Twitter, on WNBA.com or on the WNBA app. Voting goes through Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
