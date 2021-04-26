Kennesaw State redshirt senior Brea Dickey, a Collins Hill grad, was named the Atlantic Sun Player of the Week for the first time in her career, the league announced Monday.
Dickey was tabbed player of the week following her performance in KSU's three games against Georgia State and Georgia Tech. Dickey held a .545 batting average and a 1.364 slugging percentage over all three outings.
In her 11 at-bats she recorded six hits, three home runs, three RBIs and scored five runs. Dickey is the second Owl to record two home runs in the same game this season.
The Lawrenceville native leads the Owls and is tied for second in the conference with a .371 batting average while tied for fourth with seven home runs.
Dickey leads the team with a .629 slugging percentage, scoring 31 runs on 49 hits, recording nine doubles to go along with three triples and 22 RBIs.
