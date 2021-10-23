Kai Brickey-2.JPG

Kai Brickey runs for Augusta during the 2020 season.

Collins Hill grad Kai Brickey won the Peach Belt Conference championship Saturday in helping his Jaguars to the team title.

Brickey finished an unbeaten season with a first-place time of 24 minutes, 5 seconds on the 7.58K course. He was only a second ahead of teammate and runner-up Hans Troyer.

