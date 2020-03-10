Collins Hill grad Jessica Neadow has made big contributions to the College of Central Florida softball team, which moved into the No. 1 spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll this week.
The sophomore shortstop is hitting .462 with three home runs, 19 RBIs, 19 runs scored and six stolen bases for a team that is 26-1 after a 23-0 start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.