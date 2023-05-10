NCAA WOMENS GOLF: May 23 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

Georgia's Jenny Bae in action at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at the Grayhawk Golf Club on Monday, May 23, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

 Todd Drexler/Tim Cowie Photos

For the second time in three years, Georgia's women's golf team and Jenny Bae swept the team and individual championships at an NCAA Golf Regional.

The Bulldogs and Bae completed their wire-to-wire wins Wednesday at the Athens Regional in impressive fashion at the University of Georgia Golf Course. 

