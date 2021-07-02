Georgia rising junior Jenny Bae, a Collins Hill grad, completed an amazing week on Friday, winning the Georgia’s PGA’s Georgia Women’s Open at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
Bae's victory came just two days after winning the Georgia Women’s Amateur Championship.
Bae fired even-par 72 in the final round of the Georgia Women's Open on Friday to secure a two-stroke victory at 6-under 136. All told, Bae played 90 holes during the week at a combined 17 under.
She won the Georgia Amateur at Coosa Country Club in Rome by shooting 11-under 205, three shots ahead of runner-up Tess Davenport, a Mill Creek grad who plays for Vanderbilt.
“I’ve probably won twice in a week at some point but not recently,” Bae said. “I feel very, very satisfied. It’s been a while since I’ve played like this in a tournament with such low scores and a large gap. I think everything went well. I know golf is something you can’t really predict, but taking my time and thinking about everything in a step-by-step process really helped.”
Bae began the day with a three-stroke lead and opened her round with consecutive birdies to move to 8-under overall. She gave one of those shots back with a bogey at No. 9 to turn at 7-under and then endured a near-disastrous quadruple-bogey at No. 13. Bae was briefly tied with runner-up Minji Kang at 3-under; however, she bounced back to birdie No. 15, No. 16 and No. 17 to regain control. Soon after Bae tapped in a par-putt on No. 18 to seal the victory she was doused with water by her Bulldog teammates for the second time this week.
“Obviously this is my home course, and I was pretty glad and happy to see a course that I’m so familiar with,” Bae said. “I think that’s what got me back in my comfort zone after messing up on one hole. I realized I had a couple of holes left plus I knew all those holes by heart. I knew I still had a chance and didn’t give up.”
Earlier this week, Bae joined current LPGA member Mariah Stackhouse as the only two golfers to win the Georgia Girls’ Amateur, Georgia Match Play Championship and Georgia Women’s Am. Bae and Stackhouse also won the Georgia Open.
“I feel very honored,” Bae said. “I know this is something that not everyone gets, but I also know I personally tried my best and put in all my hard work both in the season and during the off season. After hearing that, I was half surprised, but I know how hard I’ve worked to get here.”
Bae has now won three of her last four tournaments. She captured medalist honors at the NCAA Columbus Regional in May, leading Georgia to a 15-stroke victory over the team lead. After placing 59th individually to lead the Bulldogs to an 18th-place team finish at the NCAA Championships, Bae returned to competition this week to secure back-to-back victories.
The victory also was Bae’s third consecutive strong showing in the Georgia Open. She finished as runner-up last year, two shots back, and tied for third in 2019.
