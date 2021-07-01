Entering the final round with a three-shot lead, Collins Hill grad Jenny Bae stepped on the gas early and never looked back capturing the 92nd Georgia Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday.
The 54-hole championship was contested at Coosa Country Club.
Bae began the final round up by three over Mill Creek grad Tess Davenport, a rising junior at Vanderbilt University. An easy par got the day started for Bae, who then took advantage of the par-5 second rolling in a birdie to calm any potential early nerves.
The University of Georgia rising senior then made six straight pars before finishing the front nine in style with a birdie.
A bogey on the par-3 10th hole slowed Bae's momentum a bit, but she stayed aggressive on the par-5 11th by going for the green in two successfully, which set up an easy birdie opportunity.
Bae kept pushing making birdies on No. 13 and No. 15 to continue increasing her advantage going into the home stretch. Bae made back-to-back bogeys to end her final round, but it did not matter as she finished at 2-under-par (70) for the day and five shots clear of runner-up Davenport (70-68-72) to claim the Eleanor M. Keeler Memorial Trophy at 11-under-par (69-66-70).
With a 6-under-par 66 in round two, Bae was also awarded the Ceil Maclaurin Trophy, which goes to the player with the low round of the championship.
For Bae, she becomes the second player to capture the Georgia Women's Amateur Championship, Georgia Women's Match Play Championship and Georgia Girls' Championship joining current LPGA player Mariah Stackhouse.
Lilburn resident Thienna Huynh (71-71-72) finished sixth, and Duluth resident Sara Im (72-70-73) tied for seventh. Mill Creek grad Emma Bell (68-75-74) tied for 10th, and Lanier grad Sarah Hsu (75-73-72) tied for 15th.
