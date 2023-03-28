Collins Hill grad Jenny Bae, in her final season of college golf with the Georgia Bulldogs, tees off Wednesday in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
It is her second straight appearance in the fourth annual event, which brings an elite field of 72 of the world’s top amateurs to Augusta. The opening 36 holes of stroke play are held at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday before the field is cut to 30 golfers for Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club.
The majority of the golfers in the field were selected based on World Amateur Golf Rankings — Bae is 29th in the world and eighth among Americans. Among current college golfers, she ranks No. 2 by Golfstat and No. 5 by Golfweek.
“It’s definitely an huge honor to be invited,” Bae said. “I get to play against a lot of the best amateur players in the world within every one of our tournaments, but for the players I’ve never met – I’m sure they’re really good seeing that they also received invitations – I can’t wait.”
Bae is in the midst of one of the most statistically dominant seasons in Georgia history. Her current stroke average of 70.42 is .62 per round better than the Bulldogs’ season record of 71.04 by Jillian Hollis in 2018. Bae has recorded 20 par-or-better scores in 26 rounds this season and is a combined 32-under on the year. She is only two par-or-better loops away from the school record shared by Marta Silva Zamora in 2011 and Norcross grad Bailey Tardy in 2016.
Bae has posted seven top-5 finishes in nine tournaments this season, including shooting a school-record 16-under en route to winning the Illini Invitational last fall.
Georgia head golf coach Josh Brewer will serve as Bae’s caddie at Augusta — it is his third time in that role after the 2022 ANWA and the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Bae shot 77 and 76 in last year’s tournament to finish 43rd.
“It’s the second time (at ANWA) so for me it’s kind of a progress check for me to the point where I can say ‘Ok. I’m doing good to the point that I got another invitation,’” Bae said. “It gives me another chance to show off and see what I can do so it’s exciting. Last year I learned that I would have to play the course a little more conservatively and just focus on my targets on out there instead of hitting it really aggressively at the pin.”
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.