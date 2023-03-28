NCAA WOMENS GOLF: MAY 24 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

Georgia's Jenny Bae during the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at the Grayhawk Golf Club on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

 Tim Cowie/Todd Drexler Photos

Collins Hill grad Jenny Bae, in her final season of college golf with the Georgia Bulldogs, tees off Wednesday in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

It is her second straight appearance in the fourth annual event, which brings an elite field of 72 of the world’s top amateurs to Augusta. The opening 36 holes of stroke play are held at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday before the field is cut to 30 golfers for Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

