Georgia Bulldogs junior Jenny Bae notched her second consecutive 4-under 68 on Friday and finished 10th individually at the SEC Championships.
Bae, a Collins Hill grad, wrapped up 54 holes of stroke play at Greystone Golf and Country Club at 8-under 208, also a career-best effort. The back-to-back 68s were the low rounds of her college career.
“Jenny played really well again today,” Georgia head coach Josh Brewer said. “It’s nice for her to show the firepower and ability to go low for us. It’s even more encouraging considering she did so at SECs leading into NCAA Regionals being our next event.”
As a team, the Bulldogs closed with a 6-over 294 and finished 14th at 882.
Bae enjoyed her second straight major move on the individual leaderboard. She was tied for 38th following an opening 72 but ascended 17 spots following a 68 on Thursday and another 11 positions during Friday’s third round. She is only the fourth Georgia golfer to record two rounds in the 60s at the SEC Championships, joining 2007 medalist Taylor Leon, 2011 runner-up Harang Lee and Marta Silva Zamora, who finished third in 2010.
Georgia also counted a pair of 75s from Jo Hua Hung and Alison Crenshaw and a 76, the score posted by both Gabriela Coello and Isabella Holpfer on Friday.
In addition to Bae’s top-10 effort, Hung tied for 41st at 1-over 217, Holpfer tied for 63rd at 227, Crenshaw finished 66th at 230 and Coello finished 69th at 235.
Bae started hot, with successive birdies at No. 11, No. 12 and No. 13. She gave a shot back with a bogey at No. 15 but bounced back with another birdie at No. 18 to turn at 3-under. After a double-bogey at No. 2, Bae again strung together a trio of birdies at No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 and then moved to 5-under on the day with an additional birdie at No. 7 before closing with a bogey at No. 9.
The Bulldogs will now await which NCAA Regional they will compete in on May 10-12. On Wednesday, April 28, the NCAA will announce the fields for the four Regionals in Baton Rouge, La.; Louisville, Ky.; Columbus, Ohio; and Stanford, Calif. Each Regional site will feature 18 schools, with the top-6 teams after 54 holes advancing to the NCAA Championships on May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“We’ll get back to practice next week,” Brewer said. “This break will allow everyone to head up a little bit and get a little rest before we get ready to compete in our final two tournaments of the year.”
