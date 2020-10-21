Collins Hill grad Jenny Bae posted the best finish and lowest 54-hole score of her college golf career Wednesday, helping the Georgia Bulldogs to fifth in The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.
Bae’s three-round score was 6-under-par 210, good for a third-place tie in the individual competition. She closed with a 2-under 70 after opening with rounds of 72 and 68.
