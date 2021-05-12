COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Georgia women’s golf team captured the team and individual titles at the NCAA Columbus Regional in impressive fashion on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs wrapped up play at 1-over 865 to earn a 15-shot victory over the runner-up, No. 2 Duke. Junior Jenny Bae, a Collins Hill grad, won medalist honors after shooting 4-under 212, four shots ahead of the rest of the field. Georgia’s Candice Mahé and Isabella Holpfer also tied for fifth at 1-over 217.
The No. 18-ranked Bulldogs are among 24 teams from four Regionals that will advance to the NCAA Championships on May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The Regional title is Georgia’s fifth all time, following victories in 1993, 1998, 1999 and 2016. The Bulldogs now rank fourth national in Regional wins since the format was adopted in 1993, trailing only Southern Cal, Duke and UCLA. Bae is Georgia’s third Regional medalist, joining Reilley Rankin in 1998 and Bailey Tardy in 2016.
Georgia will be returning to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2016, when the Bulldogs finished 18th. Georgia has a storied history of success at the national championships. Since 1979, the Bulldogs have recorded 26 top-20 and 20 top-10 finishes at the NCAAs, including winning the 2001 national title. Three Georgia golfers have claimed individual national titles – Terri Moody (AIAW in 1981), Cindy Schreyer (NCAA in 1984) and Vicki Goetze (NCAA in 1992). Bulldogs have combined to record 36 top-20 individual finishes at the national championships.
This year is the 20th anniversary of Georgia capturing the 2001 national title. The Bulldogs entered the final round at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., in second place, four strokes behind Duke. Georgia then fired a 290, the low team loop of the day by six shots, to best the runner-up Blue Devils by three. Four Bulldogs finished among the top-20 individuals overall, with Reilley Rankin tying for 10th, Laura Henderson and Angela Jerman tying for 13th and Summer Sirmons tying for 18th.
