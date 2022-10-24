Georgia’s Jenny Bae, a Collins Hill grad, has been named to the Final Fall Watch List for the Annika Award presented by Stifel.
The 20-player ledger of leading candidates for National Golfer of the Year was released Friday by the Haskins Foundation, which administers the accolade along with the Haskins Award for the men’s college golfer of the year.
Bae, a super senior from Suwanee, wrapped up her fall campaign on Sunday with a fourth-place effort at the Stanford Intercollegiate, her third top-4 finish in four events. She also won the Illini Invitational, placed second at the Mason Rudolph Championships and was 10th at the Cougar Classic.
“I feel pretty content with my fall, definitely compared to last semester and last season overall,” Bae said. “It was a lot better. I’ve worked really hard and continue to work on the little things I knew I needed to concentrate on and it led me to the results I wanted.”
Bae recorded a 68.83 stroke average in the fall, a full 1.50 better than any other SEC golfer to date. Over 12 fall rounds, she posted eight scores in the 60s. Bae was a combined 32-under during during her four tournaments, including a school-record 16-under tally en route to her victory at the Illini Invitational. Bae bettered the previous Georgia tournament record by four strokes.
Bae was one of eight SEC golfers featured on the Watch List along with Hannah Darling from South Carolina, Andrea Lignell from Ole Miss, Ingrid Lindblad from LSU, Julia Lopez Ramirez from Mississippi State, Jennie Park from Texas A&M, Meghan Schofill from Auburn and Chiara Tamburlini from Ole Miss. Also included were Amari Avery from Southern Cal, Sadie Englemann from Stanford, Carolina Chacarra from Wake Forest, Rachel Heck from Stanford, Rachel Kuehn from Wake Forest, Tunrada Pidgin from UCF, Amanda Sambach from Virginia, Kayla Smith from North Carolina, Lauren Walsh from Wake Forest, Crystal Wang from Illinois, Lottie Woad from Florida State and Rose Zhang from Stanford.
