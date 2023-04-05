Georgia’s Jenny Bae was named the SEC Golfer of the Week on Wednesday, four days after the Collins Hill grad's runner-up finish at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Bae, a 5-3, super senior from Suwanee, shot 9-under 207 over three rounds and was tied atop the leaderboard before falling on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at the ANWA.
Bae put together a record-setting performance in Augusta. She broke the ANWA tournament record for birdies with 16 and tied the ANWA first-round record for birdies with seven. In addition, Bae posted the second-best 54-hole score in tournament history.
Bae began the final round six shots back but shot 2-under 70, the low score for the day, in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club. She posted one of only three under-par rounds among the 31 golfers in the third round.
Bae is currently ranked No. 2 and No. 5 collegiately by Golfstat and Golfweek, respectively. She ascended eight spots to No. 20 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings following her performance in Augusta.
The accolade is Bae’s fifth weekly honor from the SEC during her career. Last fall, she was received Golfer of the Week recognition twice – on Oct. 13 after shooting a school-record 16-under tally to win the Illini Invitational and Oct. 27 after placing fourth at the Stanford Intercollegiate. Bae also was named Player of the Week last season on Feb. 16 and was tabbed Freshman of the Week on March 13, 2019.
