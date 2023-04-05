NCAA WOMENS GOLF: MAY 24 2022 NCAA WomenÕs Golf Championship

Georgia’s Jenny Bae tees off in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at the Grayhawk Golf Club on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

 Tim Cowie/Todd Drexler Photos

Georgia’s Jenny Bae was named the SEC Golfer of the Week on Wednesday, four days after the Collins Hill grad's runner-up finish at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. 

Bae, a 5-3, super senior from Suwanee, shot 9-under 207 over three rounds and was tied atop the leaderboard before falling on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at the ANWA. 

