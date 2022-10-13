Georgia’s Jenny Bae, a Collins Hill grad, was tabbed as the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Golfer of the Week on Thursday, two days after her record-setting performance in the Illini Invitational at Medinah Country Club.
Bae captured medalist honors at the Illini Invitational, shooting a school-record 16-under 200 en route to her second collegiate victory. The super senior shattered the previous school record — 12-under by Norcross grad Bailey Tardy in 2015 — by four strokes.
Bae started the final round in second place but quickly moved to the top of the leaderboard with birdies on two of her first three holes. She equaled her career-low loop with a 6-under 66 in the final round and birdied the final two holes of the final round to clinch the individual title.
Bae’s performance also led Georgia to a school-record 24-under team tournament score, five shots better than the previous record.
Bae has now played nine rounds this fall at a combined 27-under, finishing first, second and 10th in three events. She has signed for par-or-better scores in eight or nine rounds, with six scores in the 60s.
Bae became the 17th Georgia golfer to become a two-time winner for the Bulldogs. She also captured medalist honors to lead Georgia’s sweep of the 2021 NCAA Columbus Regional.
The SEC weekly accolade was the third of Bae’s career. She also was named Golfer of the Week last season on Feb. 16 and Freshman of the Week on March 13. Bae shares this week’s SEC honor with Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez, who won medalist honors at the Westbrook Invitational.
