bae_illini win.jpg

Georgia golfer Jenny Bae, a Collins Hill grad, poses for a photo after winning the Illini Invitational.

 Special Photo

Georgia’s Jenny Bae, a Collins Hill grad, was tabbed as the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Golfer of the Week on Thursday, two days after her record-setting performance in the Illini Invitational at Medinah Country Club.

Bae captured medalist honors at the Illini Invitational, shooting a school-record 16-under 200 en route to her second collegiate victory. The super senior shattered the previous school record — 12-under by Norcross grad Bailey Tardy in 2015 — by four strokes.