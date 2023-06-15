2023 NCAA Divison I Women’s Golf Championships (Athens Regional Day 2)

Georgia golfer Jenny Bae during the Athens regional of the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s golf championships at the UGA Golf Course in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

 Kari Hodges

Collins Hill grad Jenny Bae, after another exceptional season with the Georgia Bulldogs, was named a Golfweek All-American on Thursday. It was her third straight season earning the honor.

The fifth-year senior previously was a WGCA All-American and the Juli Inkster Award winner as the nation’s top female golfer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.