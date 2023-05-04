NCAA WOMENS GOLF: MAY 24 2022 NCAA WomenÕs Golf Championship

Georgia’s Jenny Bae tees off in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at the Grayhawk Golf Club on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

 Tim Cowie/Todd Drexler Photos

Georgia’s Jenny Bae, a Collins Hill grad, was named first-team All-SEC in balloting of the league’s women’s golf head coaches announced on Thursday.

Bae, a fifth-year super senior from Suwanee, has enjoyed one of the strongest seasons in program history during the 2022-23 campaign. Bae’s stroke average of 70.86 is on pace to break Jillian Hollis’ school record of 71.04 during 2017-18. Bae has recorded 20 par-or-better scores in 29 rounds, just two shy of the Georgia record, and she is a combined 24-under on the year.

