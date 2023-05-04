Georgia’s Jenny Bae, a Collins Hill grad, was named first-team All-SEC in balloting of the league’s women’s golf head coaches announced on Thursday.
Bae, a fifth-year super senior from Suwanee, has enjoyed one of the strongest seasons in program history during the 2022-23 campaign. Bae’s stroke average of 70.86 is on pace to break Jillian Hollis’ school record of 71.04 during 2017-18. Bae has recorded 20 par-or-better scores in 29 rounds, just two shy of the Georgia record, and she is a combined 24-under on the year.
In 10 tournaments, Bae has recorded eight top-10 finishes. She won medalist honors at the Illini Invitational last fall by shooting a school-record 16-under tally at historic Medinah Country Club. Bae was named SEC Golfer of the Week three times this season — on Oct. 13, Oct. 27 and April 5.
Bae is currently ranked No. 5 nationally by both Golfweek and Golfstat, as well as No. 22 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). Bae’s most notable performance this season was a runner-up effort the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She shot 9-under to finish tied for the individual lead following 54 holes before falling on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.
Bae was also named All-SEC in 2021 as a second-team selection.
Bae and her teammates are preparing for next week’s NCAA Regional at the University of Georgia Golf Course. The Bulldogs will host a field of 12 teams and six individuals competing on Monday-Wednesday for the opportunity to advance to the NCAA Championships. The top-5 teams and the low individual who is not a member of those teams will compete in the national championships on May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Ariz.
