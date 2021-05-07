Georgia junior Jenny Bae, a Collins Hill grad, was named second-team All-SEC on Friday.
Bae leads the Bulldogs in a number of categories, including stroke average (73.00), counting rounds (100 percent), birdies (78) and par-or-better rounds (11). She has two top-10 finishes and six top-20 individual finishes in nine tournaments, highlighted by a tie for 10th at the SEC Championships.
