Collins Hill grad Jenny Bae earned medalist honors Monday in qualifying for the 121st annual U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.
The Georgia Bulldogs standout shot 5-under-par 68 to finish first in a qualifier at Woodmont Golf and Country Club in Canton. It was Bae’s third victory in six days after winning the Georgia State Golf Association’s Georgia Women’s Amateur and the Georgia PGA Section’s Georgia Women’s Open the previous week.
Bae now advances to the U.S. Women’s Amateur, which will be held at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y., from Aug. 2-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.