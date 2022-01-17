Georgia senior Jenny Bae, a Collins Hill grad, has received an invitation to compete in the third annual August National Women’s Amateur. The 2022 edition of the tournament will be held March 30-April 2.
Bae earned her spot among the field by being among the top 30 Americans in the 2021 year-end World Amateur Golf Rankings. Bae was ranked No. 68 in the world, No. 13 among Americans, in the final 2021 WAGR ledger.
Bae enjoyed a standout campaign during the 2021 calendar. She won medalist honors the NCAA Columbus Regional while leading Georgia to the team title at the tournament. She also was named both All-America and All-SEC to wrap up the college season.
Bae then won three summer tournaments in a six-day span and the reached the Round of 16 at the U.S. Women’s Amateur during the summer.
Bae began her winning streak at the Georgia Women’s Amateur on June 30 by shooting 11-under 205, five strokes clear of the field. Two days later, she secured a two-stroke victory in the Georgia PGA’s Georgia Women’s Open after firing a 6-under 136 over 36 holes. The following Monday, Bae carded a 5-under 68 to win an U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier. All told, she played 108 holes of golf in those events at 22-under.
At the U.S. Am, Bae shot even-par 144 to tie for 12th place individually in stroke play qualifying and then won a pair of matches before falling to Jensen Castle, the eventual Am champion, in the Round of 16.
This week, Bae was one of 12 golfers invited by the USGA to take part in a practice session for leading contenders to represent the U.S. at the 2022 Curtis Cup against Great Britain & Ireland.
The first 36 holes of the 2022 ANWA will be contested on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., March 30-31. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday, April 1. The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 2 and will feature the top 30 competitors who made the cut. NBC Sports will produce and broadcast three hours of live final-round coverage at Augusta National from noon to 3 p.m.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
