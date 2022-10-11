bae.jpg

Collins Hill grad Jenny Bae, a golfer at the University of Georgia, chips onto a green.

 University of Georgia Athletics

MEDINAH, Ill. — Collins Hill grad Jenny Bae captured medalist honors in record-setting fashion and led the Georgia women’s golf team to the best tournament score in program history at the Illini Invitational on Monday.

Bae’s 16-under, 54-hole effort broke the Bulldogs’ individual record by four strokes and helped Georgia better the all-time team mark by five shots.

