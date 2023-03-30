AUGUSTA — Collins Hill grad Jenny Bae reserved her spot in the final round of the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur in impressive fashion on Thursday.
The Georgia Bulldogs star posted a 4-under 68 at Champions Retreat Golf Club to remain alone in third place on the leaderboard as the tournament shifts to famed to Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Bae is at 7-under 137 through 36 holes and — barring something seemingly unfathomable — appears to be one of only three golfers with a realistic opportunity to win the tournament. Stanford’s Rose Zhang is the leader at 13-under, with Andrea Lignell from Ole Miss in second at 8-under. Following Bae, there is a 5-shot gap to the rest of the field, which places every other competitor at double digits off the lead.
Bae is excited to be in the mix entering the final round.
“It means a lot,” Bae said. “I’m really proud of myself. I don’t really say that about myself, and I feel I should start to. I’m going to just try on every hole and see what happens.”
Bae played her first 13 holes on Thursday at 4-under. She notched her initial birdie of the day at No. 4 and put together two more before and after the turn at No. 9 and No. 10. Bae then birdied No. 13 before her lone bogey of the day at No. 15. She closed with a birdie at No. 18. After the round, Bae quickly gave credit to her caddie, Georgia head coach Josh Brewer.
“Today was the same thing as yesterday, really solid,” Bae said. “I have to admit there were a few ups and downs, but thank God I had my caddy, who is also my coach. He guided me through each shot and was saying ‘You’ve just got to trust it. You’ve had good feel the entire week so you’ll be good.’”
Though Bae has enjoyed a standout season with the Bulldogs, with seven top-5 finishes in nine tournaments, she tried to clear her mind of that and last year’s tournament before traveling to Augusta. A year ago, she shot 9-over 153 and missed the cut in her first ANWA appearance.
“Because of last year, I came in with no expectations,” Bae said. “I told myself ‘Try your best. You’ve played really well all year.’ When I give myself more self pressure, it never goes well.”
Future Bulldog Savannah de Bock posted a 75 on Thursday and wrapped up the 36 holes at 9-over 153 and tied for 63rd. The 2022 European Ladies Amateur champion from Belgium turned at 1-over after a birdie at No. 5 between bogeys at No. 2 and No. 6. She bogeyed No. 11 and No. 14 before a second birdie at No. 15. De Bock bogeyed No. 17 before wrapping up her loop with a par.
The field was cut to 31 golfers following the second round. The entire field 72 golfers will play at practice round at Augusta National on Friday. Those 31 individuals will compete in the ANWA’s final round at Augusta National on Saturday.
NBC Sports will produce and broadcast three hours of live final-round coverage at Augusta National from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday.
