ATHENS — Thanks to a terrific defensive performance, the University of Georgia women's basketball team topped the Alabama State Hornets 77-47 Thursday evening before 1,778 spectators at Stegeman Coliseum.

Senior Javyn Nicholson and fifth-year Brittney Smith led Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC) with a pair of double-doubles. Nicholson, a Collins Hill grad, posted 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, with 14 rebounds, while Smith notched 18 points on 9-for-18 shooting and 10 boards. Fifth-year’s Diamond Battles and Malury Bates rounded out Bulldogs scorers in double figures – Battles tallied 15 points and Bates with 13. For the game, the Bulldogs shot 42 percent from the field while holding the Hornets to just 35.2 percent shooting.

