ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldog women's basketball team defeated the East Carolina Pirates 67-50 in its final non-conference matchup Sunday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum.
Freshman Javyn Nicholson, a Collins Hill grad, recorded her second straight double-double, as she tallied 10 points and led Georgia in rebounds with 10.
Three other Bulldogs reached double figures in scoring, including 14 points from redshirt junior Jenna Staiti. Staiti shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the field as well as shooting a flawless 2-for-2 from the line. Juniors Maya Caldwell and Gabby Connally tacked on 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The win marks Georgia’s sixth victory in the last eight games, with the only two losses coming to top-10 teams Baylor and UCLA. Sunday’s game also marked the 90th career win of head coach Joni Taylor’s career. The Bulldogs close out non-conference play with a 9-4 record.
"Overall, I thought we played really well,” Taylor said. “Some things to work on, always, but it was Javyn Nicholson's second game where she had a double-double. I think she's really coming along. She gives Jenna (Staiti) a break. She plays well offensively and she rebounds the ball well. She's continuing to turn the corner and get better. Then, we were able to get our young players some minutes today as well. That is going to hopefully help us heading into conference play."