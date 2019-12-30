Collins Hill grad Javyn Nicholson, a freshman forward on the Georgia women's basketball team, has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Nicholson has posted back-to-back double-doubles this season, becoming the first Georgia rookie to do so since National Freshman of the Year Tasha Humphrey accomplished the feat during the 2004-05 campaign.
She is coming off a 10-point, 10-rebound performance in a win against East Carolina on Sunday. She also had 22 points and 10 boards against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 22.
“When Javyn plays well, she has the ability to make our team so much better,” UGA head coach Joni Taylor said. “She has a unique skill set that you do not see every day for a player with her size. Javyn is someone who has great hands, has outstanding mobility and can really rebound the basketball. She has been working extremely hard and is starting to understand what it takes to be a great player at this level. I am so excited for her, and I am thrilled to watch her as she continues to develop this season.”
Nicholson has been on an impressive pace in the last three games. She has knocked down 13 of her last 15 shots (87 percent) in matchups against No. 10 UCLA, Gardner-Webb and East Carolina.
In Georgia’s lone contest this week, she went a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and 4-for-5 at the free-throw line. Half of her points against the Pirates came in the fourth quarter after she brought down seven boards in the third period alone. As her minutes continue to increase, Nicholson leads the Bulldogs, hitting 68.6 percent (24-for-35) from the field in 12 total games played this year.
The SEC award is the first of Nicholson’s young career.