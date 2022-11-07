Coastal Carolina vs. UGA (11/07/22)

Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) during a match against Coastal Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo by Kayla Renie)

 Kayla Renie

ATHENS — Three double-digit scorers fueled the Georgia Bulldogs women's basketball team past Coastal Carolina 78-61 in the 2022-23 season opener Monday evening in Stegeman Coliseum.

The victory was the first for new Bulldogs head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. 

