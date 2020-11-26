MACON — Collins Hill grad Javyn Nicholson led the Georgia women’s basketball team to a season-opening, 83-64 win at Mercer on Wednesday.
Nicholson, a sophomore, had a team-high 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting. The Bulldogs made 32 of 53 from the field for their best shooting performance since 2009.
Georgia also got 14 points from Gabby Connally.
