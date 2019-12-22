ATHENS — The Georgia women's basketball team posted a season-high point total in an 84-56 victory over Gardner-Webb on Sunday in Stegeman Coliseum.
Freshman Javyn Nicholson, a Collins Hill grad, paced UGA in both scoring and rebounding, recording career-highs in both categories with 22 points and 10 boards. Nicholson’s performance also marks the first double-double and 20-plus scoring game of her young career at Georgia.
Sophomore Caitlin Hose bested her career high in points, tallying 14, and was the only other UGA player in double figures. Eleven different players contributed to the season-high 84-point outing.
Nicholson’s double-double is the first from a freshman since junior Que Morrison completed the feat against Ole Miss in Feb. of 2018. It is also the first time a freshman has scored more than 20 points in a game since junior Gabby Connally did so against Texas A&M in Jan. of 2018.
"This game was really, really important for us,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “(Our bench) need minutes. They need experience, because our freshmen are talented. Our young players are talented. Steph (Stephanie Paul) goes out a minute or two into the game because of her knee. We didn't practice her at all after UCLA. We were going to try her today. We ran her up and down twice and I called a timeout to get her out and protect her.
"It was really, really critical that Jordan (Isaacs), Javyn and even Malury (Bates) came in and played the minutes that they played. They're capable, as you can see. It's just about them continuing to work hard every possession and then getting some experience."